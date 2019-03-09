

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 49-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being thrown from an ATV in the Township of Scugog early Saturday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that they responded to the Chandler Drive and The Mississauga's Trail area at around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a serious collision.

They say that the male was operating the ATV without a helmet when he lost control and was thrown off the vehicle.

He was rushed to a local hospital via land ambulance but was then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains in stable but critical condition.

Police say that the roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.