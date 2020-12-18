Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 6:38PM EST
A male pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.
It happened at the intersection of the Morning Star and Goreway drives shortly after 6 p.m.
Peel police said the victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
