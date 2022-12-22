Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Thursday, December 22, 2022 7:44PM EST
A man in his 70s has been critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.
The collision happened near Williamsport and Havenwood drives, in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street, at around 6:30 p.m.
Peel police said a male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.