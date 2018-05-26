

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people were injured, one critically, after a collision involving several cyclists that were riding as a group in Burlington on Saturday morning.

Halton Regional Police say that a group of nine cyclists were headed westbound on New Street near Goodram Drive at around 7:25 a.m. when some of them were involved in a collision.

Police say that three cyclists ended up falling off the bikes as a result. Two of those cyclists sustained minor injuries but the third sustained much more serious injuries.

That cyclist, believed to be a man in his 60s, was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.

Police say that no motor vehicles were involved in the collision. The road, meanwhile, was closed for about two and a half hours as police investigated but has since reopened.