Man in critical condition after crash in Hamilton
Hamilton police file photo.
Published Wednesday, August 24, 2022 4:13PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 24, 2022 4:13PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after a crash in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Main Street East and Grant Avenue area just before 1:30 p.m. following a single-vehicle collision.
Hamilton police say a vehicle struck police. One of the occupants of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was located without vital signs.
He was later transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
A female occupant was also injured and was treated at the scene, police say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Roads in the areas were closed for investigation.