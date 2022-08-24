A man is in critical condition after a crash in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Main Street East and Grant Avenue area just before 1:30 p.m. following a single-vehicle collision.

Hamilton police say a vehicle struck police. One of the occupants of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was located without vital signs.

He was later transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A female occupant was also injured and was treated at the scene, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Roads in the areas were closed for investigation.