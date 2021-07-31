Man in critical condition after crash on Highway 403 near Brantford
A man was seriously wounded after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 403 near Brantford Saturday evening.
The crash happened on the highway near Garden Avenue around 7:20 p.m.
The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was travelling east when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and rolled over "several times" before coming to a stop on the westbound lanes.
The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered head injuries and was transported to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition, paramedics say.
The crash caused a lengthy closure of the highway.