A man was seriously wounded after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 403 near Brantford Saturday evening.

The crash happened on the highway near Garden Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver was travelling east when, for unknown reasons, they lost control and rolled over "several times" before coming to a stop on the westbound lanes.

The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered head injuries and was transported to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition, paramedics say.

The crash caused a lengthy closure of the highway.