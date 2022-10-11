A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a daylight shooting in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

It happened near Queen and Sherbourne streets at around 5:10 p.m.

Police say that one person was taken into custody at the scene and a firearm has been recovered.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, though aerial footage seems to suggest that there is some sort of scene in the southeast corner of Moss Park where debris is visible on the ground.

Sherbourne Street is currently closed between Shuter and Queen streets as police conduct a full investigation at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.