Man in critical condition after fall at construction site in Shelburne, Ont.
Police on the scene of a workplace incident in Shelburne, Ont. (Twitter/OPP_CR)
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2023 5:12PM EST
A man has been airlifted to hospital after a fall at a construction site in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened at a home under construction on Potawani Road.
A 50-year-old man fell about 12 feet into the foundation, OPP said. He was transported to a London hospital via an Ornge air ambulance with critical injuries.
The Ministry of Labour said an inspector attended the scene and is investigating.