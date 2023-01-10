A man has been airlifted to hospital after a fall at a construction site in Shelburne, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened at a home under construction on Potawani Road.

A 50-year-old man fell about 12 feet into the foundation, OPP said. He was transported to a London hospital via an Ornge air ambulance with critical injuries.

The Ministry of Labour said an inspector attended the scene and is investigating.