

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 60s is fighting for his life in hospital after trying to put out a fire at his home in Hamilton Sunday.

Crews were called to a two-storey detached home at 4 East 44th Street on Hamilton Mountain at around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from a basement window.

The occupants were outside the home when firefighters arrived. The homeowner was sitting on the side of the driveway, but collapsed on the lawn without vital signs a short time later.

"What we know through the early investigation by police is that the fire was noticed by one of the occupants. The occupant who went vital signs absent had been attempting to put the fire out," Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said.

Firefighters administered CPR and the man was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Later Sunday, police said he was in a medically-induced coma in the ICU.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Cunliffe advised anyone who is faced with a fire to call 911.

"If you have a fire or you find a fire in your home, please exit the home and call 911. Do not attempt to put the fire out."

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating, along with police and Hamilton Fire.