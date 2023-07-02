A man is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton home on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at a residence in the Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate area just before 2 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police (PRP).

Peel EMS tells CP24 that a man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the fire.

Brampton Fire says the blaze is now under control, and crews are in the process of cleaning the area up.

There remains a large presence of police and emergency responders at the scene. PRP are asking people to avoid the area.