Man in critical condition after house fire in Brampton
Emergency responders at the scene of a house fire in Brampton on July 2, 2023. (Andrew Brennan/CP24)
Share:
Published Sunday, July 2, 2023 3:20PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 2, 2023 3:31PM EDT
A man is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Brampton home on Sunday afternoon.
It happened at a residence in the Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate area just before 2 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police (PRP).
Peel EMS tells CP24 that a man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of the fire.
Brampton Fire says the blaze is now under control, and crews are in the process of cleaning the area up.
There remains a large presence of police and emergency responders at the scene. PRP are asking people to avoid the area.