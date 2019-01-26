

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 61-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a stabbing at an apartment building in Uxbridge early Saturday morning.

Police say that they first began an investigation into the incident after a 55-year-old man showed up at Uxbridge Hospital with blood on his clothes.

They say that the man indicated that he had gotten into a fight with another male at an apartment on Perry Street in Uxbridge.

Police, in turn, attended that building and found the 61-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Uxbridge Hospital via ground ambulance before being airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where he remains.

Police say that they have since arrested the 55-yerar-old man and charged him aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.