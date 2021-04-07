Man in critical condition after pickup truck, motorcycle collided in Hamilton
Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided in Hamilton.
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 11:31PM EDT
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided in Hamilton Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the area of Highway 6 and Regional 97 Road just after 6 p.m.
Hamilton paramedics say the motorcyclist was reportedly ejected from his bike.
He was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, paramedics say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.