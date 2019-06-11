

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a downtown hotel early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Hilton near Richmond Street and University Avenue at around midnight.

Police say that the victim was stabbed in the leg during the course of some sort of altercation. He then jumped into an Uber following the stabbing, police say.

That vehicle, a white Camry, could be seen parked in the roundabout outside the hotel on Tuesday morning with blood visible on its back seat.

Paramedics previously told CP24 that the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition; however police say that he is expected to survive.

Police say that they are investigating whether the stabbing could be related to a call for a fight in the Yonge and Gerrard streets area earlier in the night.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects.