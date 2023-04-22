Alcohol or drugs appear to have been a factor in a two-vehicle collision in Brock Township on Saturday morning that left a man seriously injured, Durham Regional Police said.

The collision occurred on Lake Ridge Road near Highway 48 around 11 a.m.

Police said a black four-door Hyundai was travelling north when it crossed the southbound lanes and struck a black Ford SUV.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in Toronto, where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the two occupants of the SUV were also hospitalized with minor injuries, and they were later released.

“Investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor,” police said in a news release.

They are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact investigators at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.