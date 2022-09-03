Man in critical condition after van, e-bike collide in North York
Published Saturday, September 3, 2022 9:47PM EDT
Toronto police say a van and an electric bicycle collided in North York on Saturday night, leaving a man with critical injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, east of Keele Street, shortly after 9 p.m. for the crash.
Police say the e-bike rider was rushed to the hospital. Toronto paramedics added that the rider, a man in his 40s, is in life-threatening condition.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.