Toronto police say a van and an electric bicycle collided in North York on Saturday night, leaving a man with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, east of Keele Street, shortly after 9 p.m. for the crash.

Police say the e-bike rider was rushed to the hospital. Toronto paramedics added that the rider, a man in his 40s, is in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.