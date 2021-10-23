Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into wall in midtown Toronto
Published Saturday, October 23, 2021 7:23PM EDT
A vehicle crashed into a wall in midtown Toronto Saturday night, leaving the driver seriously injured, police say.
The single-vehicle collision occurred near St. Clair Avenue East and Ferndale Avenue, east of Yonge Street, just before 7 p.m.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, needed to be rescued from the vehicle by fire crews.
He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown.