A vehicle crashed into a wall in midtown Toronto Saturday night, leaving the driver seriously injured, police say.

The single-vehicle collision occurred near St. Clair Avenue East and Ferndale Avenue, east of Yonge Street, just before 7 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, needed to be rescued from the vehicle by fire crews.

He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.