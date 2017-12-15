Man in critical condition following Brampton collision
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 9:10AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 15, 2017 9:14AM EST
A man is in critical condition following a collision in Brampton, Peel Paramedics say.
The crash occurred on McLaughlin Road north of Steeles Avenue at around 8:30 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim is possibly an elderly man.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
McLaughlin Road is closed in both directions at Elgin Drive.