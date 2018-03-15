

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing a taxi early Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Police were first notified of the incident shortly before 2 a.m.

According to Const. Clint Stibbe, reports indicate that a man and a woman may have assaulted a cab driver and took off in the vehicle. The pair crashed the taxi near Colborne Lodge Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West, police said.

Stibbe told CP24 that the male driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is now facing charges. Police are still trying to determine what role the female played in the incident.

It is not clear if anyone was seriously injured and Stibbe said the investigation is ongoing.