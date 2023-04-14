Man in custody after brandishing sharp object at Bay Station
Published Friday, April 14, 2023
Last Updated Friday, April 14, 2023 3:11PM EDT
A man is now in police custody after allegedly brandishing an unknown blade at Bay Station.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, was seen at Bay Station at approximately 2:25 p.m., and is alleged to have been running around the station with either a knife or a pair of scissors. The man allegedly fled the scene before being located by police.
There are no reported injuries from this incident.
There is no suspected danger to public safety at this time.