Man in custody after downtown stabbing
A man is in custody after a stabbing downtown early Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 7:53AM EDT
A man is in custody after a stabbing downtown early Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
At around 3:09 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing at King and Portland streets.
Police said there was a large fight and four victims were found with stab wounds.
All of the victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said one man is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.