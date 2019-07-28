

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





York Regional police have taken a 20-year-old man into custody after four people were found dead in a Markham home on Sunday.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. to a house on Castlemore Avenue, just east of Mingay Avenue, for a report that multiple people were injured.

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man at the front door.

Police said when they search the residence, four people were found deceased.

Officers have not identified the man taken to custody and are calling the incident a "suspicious death investigation."

The victims have not been identified. Police said the Coroner has been called to the scene.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have information to contact them.