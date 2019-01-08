

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Hamilton overnight.

Police in Hamilton say a 20-year-old man was stabbed at a home in the area of Sterling Street and Whitton Road early Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A suspect, identified by police as a 22-year-old Hamilton man, was arrested a short time later and will be charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, according to investigators.