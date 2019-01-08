Man in custody after stabbing at home in Hamilton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 7:28AM EST
One man is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Hamilton overnight.
Police in Hamilton say a 20-year-old man was stabbed at a home in the area of Sterling Street and Whitton Road early Tuesday morning.
The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
A suspect, identified by police as a 22-year-old Hamilton man, was arrested a short time later and will be charged with assault causing bodily harm.
The victim and suspect are known to each other, according to investigators.