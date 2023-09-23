A woman has been injured, and a man is in custody after a stabbing in Mississauga’s northwest Saturday evening.

It occurred at Meadowvale Community Centre, located in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Aquitaine Avenue.

Peel Regional Police say a man and a woman were involved in some kind of an altercation at the back of the centre.

When officers arrived, they located the woman with superficial stab wounds and the man with injuries to his leg.

Police say the woman did not stab the man and believe his wound may be self-inflicted.

The man was later taken into custody. Police say the two know each other but did not specify their relationship.