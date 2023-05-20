Man in custody following hit-and-run in North York
Published Saturday, May 20, 2023 11:02AM EDT
A man has been taken into custody following a hit-and-run on Saturday morning.
Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue East at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Police took a man into custody after he fled the scene of the collision along Steeles Avenue East. He is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate on-site and advise travellers to use caution in the area.