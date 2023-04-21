A man has been taken into custody for impaired driving following a collision late Thursday evening.

Peel police said they received the call for a crash just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. The collision occurred near the intersection of Derry Road West and Argentia Road in Mississauga.

Police say one vehicle caught on fire. Mississauga emergency responders were able to put the fire out.

Both drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One driver was taken into Peel Regional Police custody for impaired driving.

No further details have yet been released.