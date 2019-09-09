

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Halton Regional Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a home in Georgetown late Sunday night.

The fire broke out at around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Greystone Crescent.

Police say a female resident of the house discovered a fire at her front window and extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived on scene.

Police say there were obvious signs of tampering with the exterior side of the home’s bay window, which appeared to have been splashed with solvents and then ignited.

No injuries were reported.

A person of interest, identified by police as a 62-year-old Georgetown man, was taken into custody and is being held on one count of arson.

Halton police say they will not be publicly identifying the accused or revealing his relationship to the victim.

Members of the Forensic Identification Bureau along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau are leading the investigation.

“Police can assure residents that there is no further threat to other homes or structures in the area,” Halton Regional Police said in a news release issued early Monday morning.