

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say a man is dead after he was found at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a house fire on Traymore Avenue, close to McMaster University.

They say firefighters found a man in his 20s without vital signs inside the house.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police and the fire marshal are investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.