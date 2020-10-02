Man in his 20s dies after collision at North York gas station
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a man in his 20s is dead following a collision at a gas station in North York on Friday afternoon.
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 3:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 2, 2020 3:31PM EDT
A man is dead after a collision at a gas station in North York on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.
Police responded to reports of a collision at a gas station near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.
A man in his 20s was hit by a truck and was pinned under the vehicle, police said.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, paramedics said.
Both police and Toronto paramedics said the incident might have been a workplace accident as it happened on a business property.
Traffic Services is on scene and the Ministry of Labour will be the lead investigators, according to police.
The area is closed to the public as police investigate.