A man is dead after a collision at a gas station in North York on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police responded to reports of a collision at a gas station near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue just before 2:30 p.m.

A man in his 20s was hit by a truck and was pinned under the vehicle, police said.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, paramedics said.

Both police and Toronto paramedics said the incident might have been a workplace accident as it happened on a business property.

Traffic Services is on scene and the Ministry of Labour will be the lead investigators, according to police.

The area is closed to the public as police investigate.