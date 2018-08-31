

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition after a shooting took place in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Warden Avenue and Danforth Road just before 5 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said they rushed the male victim to hospital after he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.