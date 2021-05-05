Man in his 20s in serious condition after Etobicoke shooting
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 5, 2021 3:23PM EDT
A man in his 20s is in serious condition following a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto paramedics say.
At around 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of several shots fired in the area of The East Mall and Rathburn Road.
A man was found with gunshot wounds at the scene, Toronto police said.
The man was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
No information on suspects has been released.
There is a large police presence at the scene as the investigation continues.
No road closures are in effect.