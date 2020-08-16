

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been injured in a shooting in North York Sunday evening.

Toronto police said it happened in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West.

Officers located a man with a gunshot injury, police said. He was conscious and breathing.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are on Arrow Road and Sheppard Avenue West, east of Weston Road, investigating the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Roads in the area are closed for a police investigation.