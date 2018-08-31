

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s is dead after a shooting took place in Scarborough in the early hours of Friday.

Gunfire rang out in the area of Warden Avenue and Danforth Road just before 5 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto paramedics said they rushed the male victim to a trauma centre in critical condition after he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.