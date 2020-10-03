A man in his 20s has been seriously injured in a shooting in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West around 5:15 p.m. after reports of a man shot in the leg.

When officers arrived, they located a man conscious and breathing.

Toronto paramedics said a victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The shooting, police said, might not have happened in the area where the victim was found.

About 10 minutes earlier, police responded to reports of another shooting less than two kilometres away near Sheppard Avenue West and Don River Boulevard, east of Bathurst Street.

Police said four men reportedly got into a grey or blue BMW and took off at a high rate of speed.

No victims nor evidence of a shooting have been located at this time, police said.

Police said they are investigating if the two incidents are connected.