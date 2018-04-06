

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police said a victim was located suffering from an upper body injury.

Toronto Paramedics told CP24 a male victim was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.