Man in his 20s seriously injured after Scarborough shooting
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 8:28PM EDT
A man believed to be in his 20s has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Friday night.
The incident took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard at around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto police said a victim was located suffering from an upper body injury.
Toronto Paramedics told CP24 a male victim was subsequently taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.
No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.