

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s is suffering from serious injuries after a shooting took place downtown on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at around 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed from the scene to a trauma centre to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Police said there will be a “heavy police presence” in the area as an investigation is conducted.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.