A man in his 20s is in serious condition after being stabbed in North York Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, north of Wilson Avenue, just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said they received reports of a man stabbed multiple times.

A victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are reports that a second victim showed up at a hospital.

No suspect information has been released.