A man in his 30s is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at around 10:20 p.m.

One person was trapped in a vehicle and needed to be extricated by firefighters.

Toronto paramedics said the man suffered a head injury and was transported to trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 50s with serious but non-life-threatening injuries was also sent to trauma centre, paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

There are road closures in the area while police investigate.