Man in his 30s in life-threatening condition after Etobicoke shooting
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 6:20PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 6:36PM EST
A male believed to be in his 30s has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting took place in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Mount Olive and Silverstone drives at around 6 p.m.
Officers said they located multiple shell casings at the scene.
Toronto Paramedics said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described as a five-foot-nine to six-foot black male wearing a black hoodie by police. Officers added his face was concealed at the time.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.