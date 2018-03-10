

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male believed to be in his 30s has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting took place in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Mount Olive and Silverstone drives at around 6 p.m.

Officers said they located multiple shell casings at the scene.

Toronto Paramedics said they located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. He was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A suspect wanted in connection with this investigation has been described as a five-foot-nine to six-foot black male wearing a black hoodie by police. Officers added his face was concealed at the time.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.