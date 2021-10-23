A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Toronto’s Keelesdale neighbourhood.

On Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man in a laneway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Toronto paramedics said the man is in his 30s.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.