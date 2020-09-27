A man in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after a drive-by shooting in North York Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Shoreham Drive around 8:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said one person was shot in the back.

A man was transported to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a brown four-door sedan.

One was wearing a brown hoodie, black shoes, a black hat, and a red bandana while the other had grey sweatpants.

The area has seen a number of shootings over the past few days. On Thursday, a 57-year-old man was shot to death while playing dominoes with five other men near Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive.