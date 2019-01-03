Man in his 30s seriously injured in Scarborough shooting
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 8:33PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 9:40PM EST
A man believed to be in his 30s has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Durnford Road at around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.
Toronto paramedics said the male victim was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for his possibly life-threatening injuries.
No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.