

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 30s is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in the leg near a bar in Toronto’s Silverthorn neighbourhood on Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to a bar on Eglinton Avenue West between Richardson and Kane Avenues for a report of a man shot in the leg sometime after 10:30 p.m.

Police said the man walked into a bar bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The exact location where he was shot was not reported.

Paramedics took him to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators say they are looking for a suspect described as a black male with light skin, standing approximately five-feet-four to five-feet-five inches tall.