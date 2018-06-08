

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a collision in Pickering on Friday evening.

The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 401 at Brock Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Ornge Air Ambulance said one victim was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Multiple lanes of the highway have been blocked off as officers investigate the cause of the collision.