

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A shooting in the York University Heights area on Tuesday night has left a man believed to be in his 40s dead.

The fatal shooting took place in the area of Keele Street and Canarctic Drive at around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said a male victim was located with an injury to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto paramedics.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released in connection with this investigation.

Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said their homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

This is the city’s 82nd homicide of 2018.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.