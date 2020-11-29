Man in his 40s taken to hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 6:23PM EST
A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives just after 5 p.m.
Paramedics said the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
A male suspect fled the scene, police said, but officers later arrested him.
According to police, the victim and the suspect are known to each other.