A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Morning Star and Goreway drives just after 5 p.m.

Paramedics said the victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A male suspect fled the scene, police said, but officers later arrested him.

According to police, the victim and the suspect are known to each other.