

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 50s is dead after an industrial accident took place in Mississauga, Peel Paramedics said.

The incident occurred in the area of Airport and Drew roads at around 7 p.m.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said the male victim was “struck by a trailer.”

The victim’s identity has not yet been released as officials are working to notify next-of-kin.

Roads have been closed in the area to accommodate a police investigation.