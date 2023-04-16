A 61-year-old man has died in hospital after a driver reportedly struck a parked vehicle, causing it to hit the man as he was walking in East York on Thursday morning.

At around 6 a.m., Toronto police say they responded to a call for a personal injury collision in the Doncaster Avenue and Main Street area.

Police say the victim was walking behind a blue, 2020 Subaru Impreza parked in the westbound curb lane of Doncaster Avenue, when a black, 2008 Honda Accord, travelling eastbound, lost control and struck the Subaru.

The Subaru then struck the victim, who was walking behind it on the sidewalk at the time, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition and days later, on Sunday, he died.

Police previously said the driver of the Honda stayed at the scene, and that they may have fallen asleep at the wheel prior to the crash.

Investigators are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage from the area to contact police.

With files from Joanna Lavoie.