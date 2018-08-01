

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 60s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

The male pedestrian was struck in the area of Jane Street and Frith Road at around 9 p.m., according to investigators.

Officers said the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate.