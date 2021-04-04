

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 70s is dead and a woman is in police custody after a stabbing in North York on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Skymark Drive, in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue West at 6:54 a.m. for a report of a medical complaint.

They arrived to find a man without vital signs, with a single stab wound to his upper body, Insp. Michael Williams said.

Paramedics managed to revive him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 60s was taken into custody at the scene.

“It appears to us at this time that they are known to each other,” Williams said.

Williams said the woman was taken to hospital for an assessment and cleared.

Charges are expected to be laid on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.