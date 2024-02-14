Man in his 70s hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Humewood
Police are on the scene of a collision on Vaughan Road and Humewood Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (Chopper 24)
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2024 5:19PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2024 5:19PM EST
A man in his 70s has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near Toronto’s Humewood area Wednesday afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called to a collision in the area of Vaughan Road & Humewood Drive, north of St. Clair Avenue West, shortly after 4:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is not immediately known.
Meanwhile, police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.